There are so many recreational cannabis grows in Colorado right now that starting one is like launching a podcast: Unless you're uber-talented, good luck. The guys at Single Source Colorado have showcased that talent time and again, though, so consider us unsurprised when their first crack at the recreational flower market was a success. Founders Kennn Wall, Logan Nuss and Tony Karas launched Single Source as a rosin lab, growing their own flower to supply the extraction operation. It only takes one sniff of their solventless concentrate to know the buds from which it came are happy and healthy. Now the public can finally appreciate those gardening skills, too. Single Source's first launch of GMO looked like it was dipped in sugar at Café Du Monde, smelled like a funktastic blast of Windex and burned smoother than a cigarette in Marilyn Monroe's lips. If we come across Single Source again, rest assured we're doubling down.