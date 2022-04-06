Pre-rolled joints provide an easy outlet for hiding subpar flower and trim, but they're not all out to get you. Actually, let us rephrase that: Malek's Kaiser Rolls are out to get you...really stoned, that is. A line of fatty-bombatties from wholesale grow Malek's Premium Cannabis, these bad boys are filled with herb that came from buds, not the bottom of the trimming barrel. Founder Malek Noueiry likes to fill his 1.75-gram behemoths with popular strains and his own creations, from Gorilla Glue and Grease Monkey to Panther Piss and Panda Puffs, then stick a rotini noodle at the end as a crutch to block any loose plant matter — a move very much appreciated by the streets. These aren't for smoking solo in one session, obviously, so even high-tolerance users should share the wealth unless you want to visit a different planet.instagram.com/maleks_premium_cannabis">instagram.com/maleks_premium_cannabis