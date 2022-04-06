Allgreens has been a central Denver go-to for years now, especially for hash heads. And as more wholesale extractors move into the space, it keeps finding ways to distinguish itself. A dispensary selling in-house rosin vape cartridges is a rare find, yet Allgreens excels at it as bigger, more well-known extractors struggle — and you don't have to buy a special battery to use them. Those juicy, solventless hits of Papaya OG and Sour Sans Souci rosin taste even better when they cost less, and getting your vape pods at Allgreens makes sure of that.