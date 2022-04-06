There are so many options for weed gummies at dispensaries that picking out a pack can be disorienting, and most customers end up buying whatever's cheapest. If you're looking for a brand that deserves your loyalty, though, Dialed In has been working really hard to earn it. Colorado's first edibles maker to embrace rosin, Dialed In uses a sous-vide process to infuse gummies with rosin sourced from some of Colorado's most popular growers and extractors. Each package lists the strains and cultivators used in production, with gummy flavors picked to match the terpenes from each cannabis strain. Compare that to most distillate edibles using distillate from who knows where, and it's an easy choice.dialedingummies.com