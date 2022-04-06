Shawn Bergin moved to Denver with dreams of starting a bakery business, but he never imagined it would take off the way it did. Bakery Four drew long lines of fans and quickly outgrew its small Highlands home. Now it's back, in an expansive new space that will allow Bergin to make much larger quantities of his sought-after pastries, bread and bagels. There aren't many options for bagel lovers in Denver, but Bergin's naturally leavened take satisfies even East Coast natives with its mild sourdough tang, perfect chewy insides and ideal crunch outside.