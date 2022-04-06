While Denver has lost some of its classic diners since the beginning of the pandemic (RIP, Breakfast King, Denver Diner and Tom's Diner), the pancake-flipping neon chef above Pete's Kitchen remains a beacon on East Colfax. Owned by the Contos family since 1988 — and bearing the name of patriarch Pete Contos, who passed away in 2019 — it satisfies like no other, whether you're there for a gyros omelet, a burrito smothered in green chile or just a burger and fries. And you can stop in at all hours (at least on weekends), when it's one of the only 24-hour options in town.