For four high school friends in Golden, getting breakfast burritos made by an elderly Mexican woman named Cecilia, who sold them out of a small yellow trailer, was a ritual. Fast-forward several career moves: One of those friends noticed the trailer was for sale and brought the group back together to start a business. In the years since, the burrito joint has made two moves — first to a larger trailer, and then to a brick-and-mortar location in Golden, where crowds gather for foil-wrapped creations like the Chupacabra, loaded with eggs, hash browns, chorizo, sausage, bacon, chipotle crema, cotija and cheddar cheeses, and your choice of mild, 50/50 or "fuego" green chile. Bonus: Bonfire also serves a mean spicy Bloody Mary.