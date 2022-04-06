Popular with both Regis University students and longtime Regis neighborhood residents, Rocky Top Tavern is a prime place to eat and drink on a budget without sacrificing taste or environment. Inside the bar there's a pool table and plenty of high-tops, while the recently expanded patio has an area with picnic tables that overflows with neighborhood dogs during warm weather. The tavern offers $4 well drinks all day, every day, and a rotation of daily specials that can't be beat. Highlights include $4 smothered breakfast burritos and $3 mimosas on Sundays, and Wednesday wing nights, when patrons can get twenty wings for $15.