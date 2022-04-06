Housed in a circa 1860 grain mill overlooking Clear Creek, the airy Golden Mill food hall also boasts a rooftop patio with views of Coors Brewery. But even without the ambience and ample seating, this would be a prime destination for food and drinks. On the ground floor, the self-pour tap system makes for easy access to a well-curated list of beverage selections, and there are several stalls with options like fried chicken sandwiches, barbecue and tacos. Upstairs you’ll find a hidden gem: Sushi Sora, which serves some of the best sushi in metro Denver.