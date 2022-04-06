While Lincoln's Roadhouse is known for its Cajun grub, you can also catch some of Denver's best blues acts here on the weekends, including the likes of Johnny O and Michael Hornbuckle. On Fat Tuesday this year, Lincoln's threw down with a lively blues show starring Tony Trahan and the BlueKrewe, and you can expect an equally spirited time any Friday or Saturday night, when music fills the south Denver spot and the kitchen stays open until 11 p.m. Since there's no cover charge, remember to tip your bartender well.