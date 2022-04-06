The Black Box boasts a well-curated mix of popular and underground talent, fed through one of the best sound systems in the city. Bass music might be its bread and butter, but that doesn't mean this club sleeps on other genres. Within the venue's walls, music seekers can hear styles ranging from main-stage EDM to a more refined palate of house, leftfield and drum-and-bass. While its mutant Basscouch Sound system is often touted as one of the best in the state, the Black Box's wooden floors are the real game-changer, allowing for a luxurious dance experience that doesn't wear on you physically, like concrete does.