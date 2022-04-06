If you've spotted people around town with piercings in unique patterns with gorgeous jewelry, chances are good they were done by Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing's Casey Dilla Hosch (see for yourself on Instagram @casey.hosch.piercing). Under the mentorship of the late Alicia Cardenas, Dilla Hosch became one of those artists for whom you're willing to wait to get an appointment. In the wake of the tragedy that took the lives of Cardenas and her friend and colleague team member Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, Dilla Hosch has carried those lessons forward, stepping fully into the leadership role at this beloved shop. With Dilla Hosch at the helm, the incredible team of Sol Tribe artists continue to create a sacred, inclusive and intersectional space for the people they pierce and tattoo.