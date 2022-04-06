Chelsea and Michelle Mowrey, the mother-and-daughter team that runs Kitschy Witch, are clearly stuck in an anachronistic paradise of their own making, selling vintage finds from a wayback era — the 1940s. Back then, homes were adorned with pottery animal figurines and coconut-husk hula dancers as part of their daily decor, and holidays — a specialty at Kitschy Witch — meant spooky Halloween ephemera, tinseled trees with beaded ornaments, rosy-cheeked Santas, fuzzy Easter chicks and corny Valentines. Visit Kitschy Witch in downtown Englewood or catch its Instagram page every Sunday at 4 p.m. for live sales via the internet.instagram.com/kitschywitchvintage