Best Kitsch

Kitschy Witch Vintage

Chelsea and Michelle Mowrey, the mother-and-daughter team that runs Kitschy Witch, are clearly stuck in an anachronistic paradise of their own making, selling vintage finds from a wayback era — the 1940s. Back then, homes were adorned with pottery animal figurines and coconut-husk hula dancers as part of their daily decor, and holidays — a specialty at Kitschy Witch — meant spooky Halloween ephemera, tinseled trees with beaded ornaments, rosy-cheeked Santas, fuzzy Easter chicks and corny Valentines. Visit Kitschy Witch in downtown Englewood or catch its Instagram page every Sunday at 4 p.m. for live sales via the internet.

instagram.com/kitschywitchvintage

Best Antique Store

Garage Antiques

Although Antiques Row is disappearing from South Broadway, help is at hand. If you're on the hunt for furniture, a unique gift, fun things for your home or a display piece for your office, head to the magical place called Garage Antiques. This spot offers an overwhelming array of everything from dressers and coffee tables to vintage kitchen utensils and clothing from over twenty antique dealers. Slavica Slepcevic has been selling reclaimed and restored antiques from this spot since 2010; hop across the street to her other store, Garage Vintage, and you'll find the most beautiful, affordable retro '50s, '60s and '70s pieces. And be sure to say hi to Baby, the Australian Bare-Eyed cockatoo that will greet you at the entrance!

garagevintage.weebly.com

Best Place to Find Japanese Drug-Store Products

Ebisu Japanese Lifestyle Store

When you walk inside Ebisu Japanese Lifestyle Store, you'll be greeted by life-sized statues of anime characters, and you're likely to hear a slowed-down, emotional cover of a chart-topping pop song. But the unique decor and tunes aren't the main reason to head to Ebisu. This is the best spot in the area to get your Japanese beauty fix, since it stocks everything from makeup to hair dye to serums that will remove the oil from your bangs; you'll also find such basics as toilet paper and toothpaste, as well as a few aisles dedicated to irresistible snacks. The store's right across the parking lot from the H Mart, a Korean-American chain, in case you're inspired to shop for more Asian products.

instagram.com/ebisu_colorado

Best Fashion Influencer

Judith Boyd

With a following of over 100,000 on Instagram and over 20,000 on TikTok, 79-year-old retired psychiatric nurse Judith Boyd, aka The Style Crone, pushes the boundaries of the traditional fashion "influencer." And she doesn't just have you looking good; she also does good, by using her platform to elevate social justice issues such as climate change, fast fashion, ageism, human rights and animal-rights issues. Follow her to see some seriously beautiful outfits, hats and cool Denver locations that could inspire you to take equitable action.

stylecrone.com

Best Tattoo Shop for Traditional Tattoos

Denver City Tattoo Club

Denver City Tattoo Club is almost a museum for historic flash from legendary tattoo artists. This is where iconic tattooer Kim Schaefer works, and it's run by Nicholas Pew, a walking encyclopedia on tattoo history in Denver and beyond. Everyone who works here is as friendly as they are talented, with a high level of knowledge about their craft. Although the shop has other offerings, this is where to get a traditional tattoo, particularly one steeped in history.

denvercitytattoo.wixsite.com/mysite

Best Tattoo Shop for Custom Art and Piercing

Sol Tribe Tattooing and Piercing

Sol Tribe Tattoo & Body Piercing
Courtesy Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing Facebook page

If you've spotted people around town with piercings in unique patterns with gorgeous jewelry, chances are good they were done by Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing's Casey Dilla Hosch (see for yourself on Instagram @casey.hosch.piercing). Under the mentorship of the late Alicia Cardenas, Dilla Hosch became one of those artists for whom you're willing to wait to get an appointment. In the wake of the tragedy that took the lives of Cardenas and her friend and colleague team member Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, Dilla Hosch has carried those lessons forward, stepping fully into the leadership role at this beloved shop. With Dilla Hosch at the helm, the incredible team of Sol Tribe artists continue to create a sacred, inclusive and intersectional space for the people they pierce and tattoo.

Best New Veterinary Hospital

Urban Paw Health and Rehabilitation

Dana Novara is a veterinarian who cares deeply about the animals and the humans she serves, and she and her team have created a veterinary clinic unlike any we've seen before. From an underwater treadmill (check Urban Paw's Instagram for pics of dogs in mermaid life jackets) to rehab on Bosu balls to temperature-controlled glass kennels, your pet will be treated to care that many humans only hope for. Novara has a strong commitment to community, works to achieve more sustainable practices in an industry that creates a lot of waste, and visits classrooms around Colorado, inspiring future veterinarians and animal advocates alike.

urbanpawvet.com

Best Groomer for Grumpy Pets

Praise the Paw

If you follow Jennifer Forman on social media, you've seen some hilarious videos of her adventures in grooming seriously grumpy-ass little dogs who are less than thrilled to be getting a haircut. All the while, the super-cool, tattooed, roller skating-loving human holding the scissors is laughing herself silly and giving them kisses, while viewers collectively hold their breath. With a brand-new location, this is the spot to take your reluctant fur baby; Forman will make the outside show what a sweetheart your pet is inside.

praisethepaw.com

