Sports-talk radio in metro Denver is far more vibrant than the news format right now — and in a crowded field, Darren D-Mac McKee is the most valuable player. He topped genre ratings for a decade-plus when teaming with ex-Denver Broncos great Alfred Williams, who got most of the credit. But even after Williams moved on to KOA, McKee has continued to excel in the high-profile afternoon-drive slot thanks to provocative takes, a wild sense of humor and the ability to make his partners (currently another ex-Bronco, Tyler Polumbus) sound much, much better.denverfan.com