Best Head Shop

Charlotte's Web has been a leader in the CBD field since the cannabinoid became widely utilized in the mid-2010s, and has been putting its CBD oils, capsules and other products through third-party testing ever since. That work paid off in 2022, when Major League Baseball announced that Charlotte's Web was the official CBD supplier for the MLB. The company's Sport Daily Edge CBD Oil is a full-spectrum oil of hemp-derived cannabinoids like CBD, CBG and CBN that helps daily focus, sleep and exercise recovery when used regularly. You don't need to have a cannon or hit homers to use the Daily Edge, which costs a little over $1.50 per day if purchased on subscriptions — but there's a good chance you'll feel like an all-star soon enough. And because of all those studies and requirements that come with partnering with professional sports, you don't have to worry about failing a drug test.