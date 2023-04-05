Best Head Shop

Myxed Up Creations founder Phil Guerin dropped out of Colorado State University and moved into his parents' basement to make clay mushrooms just as the '90s began, and the rest is Denver history. Guerin first opened Myxed Up in 1992 on Colfax Boulevard, and he hasn't left the street since, despite having to move three times for various reasons and opening a second location in Aurora. Now on East Colfax and Ivy Street, Myxed Up Denver is one of the city's largest head shops, embracing hemp, CBD and all things counterculture that have sprouted up in Colorado over the years. Hundreds of glassware, vape and smoking accessory brands are sold at Myxed Up, as well as clothing apparel, herb storage containers, air fresheners, smokeable hemp products and Guerin's signature clay mushrooms.5800 East Colfax Avenue
303-322-8200
1718 South Chambers Road, Aurora
303-695-9500
myxedup.com