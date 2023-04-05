Best Bakery

Shawn Bergin moved to Denver with dreams of starting a bakery business, but his original small operation quickly outgrew its Highland home. In March of 2022, Bakery Four debuted in a new, expansive space that allows Bergin to make much larger quantities of his sought-after, naturally leavened pastries, bread, bagels and more. There is a line almost daily, and rightfully so, as fans load up on everything from flaky cream-filled cruffins to savory sausage rolls to sandwiches on fresh baguettes. Next up for Bergin: adding a second, bagel-focused concept dubbed Rich Spirit in Wheat Ridge.