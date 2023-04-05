Best Bar for Watching Games

Although Stoney's has an Uptown outpost and a Mexican spinoff on Broadway, the original on Lincoln Street is our go-to on game days. It plays host to fans of more than ten professional and college sports teams, from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Hurricanes. Plenty of TVs showing all the sports are on at all times, and there's room for everyone in the large bar, including a patio for when the weather is nice enough to get you up off the couch. Stoney's serves up a solid selection of pub fare, too, such as nachos, wings, burgers and loaded fries. Along with its dedicated watch parties, the bar's atmosphere makes enjoying any sporting event here a winning experience.