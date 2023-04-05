Best Bar/Restaurant for a First Date

If there is one food item besides green chile that Coloradans are passionate about, it's breakfast burritos. Most people are fiercely loyal to their favorites, but Pablito's is worth mixing up your routine for. This trailer, started by the team at Abrusci's Fire & Vine, operates in the restaurant's parking lot from 7 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Pablito's offers four standard burritos, with the option to build your own or turn it into a bowl. The go-to is dubbed The Best Damn Burrito...Period, and it lives up to its name: Packed with chorizo, bacon, eggs, hash browns, green chile, a three-cheese blend and avocado crema, it's a filling feast wrapped in a tortilla. Plus, if you sign up for Pablito's loyalty program, your first burrito is on the house.