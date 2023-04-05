Best Brewery for Playing Games

Wonderland Brewing has continued to grow its large array of games, recently adding another nine holes of mini golf, bringing the grand total to eighteen. With twenty pinball and arcade games along with table tennis, pickleball and cornhole setups, Wonderland is an ideal destination for anyone looking for some friendly competition. The eclectic beer menu includes some English and Belgian styles that are fast disappearing in the beer world, as well as more popular hoppy and dark American styles. There's something for every taste at the Broomfield-based brewery, perfect for pairing with a putter or paddle.