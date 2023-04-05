Best Food Hall

Entering its fourth year in business, Edgewater Public Market offers a variety of food, drink and retail vendors to satisfy a wide range of visitors. The convenient and easy layout allows patrons to grab a refreshing drink at Roger's Liquid Oasis (which offers all-day happy hour on Mondays) before deciding which food stall to hit. From tacos and empanadas to Ethiopian and Greek fare, the market hosts an appealing assortment, including its newest addition, Black Box Bakery, which offers truly out-of-this-world pastries. Beyond the eats, you can check other to-dos off your list, too, like getting a haircut at True Grit Grooming or a new tattoo at Ink Den.