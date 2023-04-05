Best New Brewery Taproom

Nikki Harwood and Dave Lotierzo made lemonade out of lemons, so to speak, when they ran into COVID-related delays in opening their new brewery. The additional planning time allowed them to find their ideal builder, and after a smooth construction process, Danico Brewing opened in late 2022. The pair brought on veteran brewmaster Chris Kennedy, launching Danico with one of the best-tasting lineups for a fledgling brewery in recent memory, with delicious beers like Front Porch Porter and Tookah the Tucker Munich Dunkel. Both are available among the dozen or so rotating brews available in the gleaming taproom, with its groovy mountain-like, turquoise-accented backdrop and comfy back-supported bar stools. Pair these excellent brews with a snack from one of the food trucks that pull up outside.