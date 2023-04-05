Best All-Ages Club

Lauren Beno and Denise Day have been best friends for a decade, and in May 2022 they put all their love into Town Hall Collaborative, an event space at the heart of the Santa Fe Art District. The gathering space, which includes a full bar and food trucks, is also a venue for live music, the arts and more. Pop-up markets, DIY workshops, community-oriented learning events, book clubs, open-mic nights, creative writing classes, speed dating and even Shabbat dinners are options on Town Hall Collaborative's calendar, which is filled with events that the whole family can enjoy.