Best Bluegrass Band

A supergroup of all women musicians, Big Richard formed in 2021 with Bonnie Sims on mandolin, Joy Adams on cello, Emma Rose on bass and guitar and Eve Panning on fiddle. Since then, the quartet has made a splash in the Colorado bluegrass scene with its soothing, virtuosic melodies steeped in folk and Americana sensibilities. Big Richard signed with Thundering Herd Artists in February 2022, and has played festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, WinterWonderGrass and Big Sky Fest in Montana, with more to come this year. Hear what a full live set from this group is like on its first full-length release, Live From Telluride.bigrichardband.com