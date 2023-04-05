Best EDM Club

The Black Box has been one of Denver's most consistent purveyors of EDM since it opened in 2016. The club was founded by Nicole Cacciavillano, who had already been fostering Denver's underground electronic scene for a decade with her Sub.mission event, which occurs at the Black Box every Tuesday to showcase the best of the Mile High City's DJs. Sub.mission, which celebrated its fifteenth anniversary in 2022, is the oldest active dubstep promoter in the country, and was the first to bring an international dubstep DJ to the United States. The event's success is how the Black Box came to be, and the club has continued to deliver only the cream of the crop to its dedicated audience.