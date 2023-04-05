Best Evolution of a Music Nonprofit

Youth on Record was founded in 2008 as Flobots.org by the musicians/activists of the Denver band Flobots. In 2010, Jami Duffy, YOR's current executive director, was brought on board; the name was changed and the mission expanded. While it began as a tiny nonprofit, Youth on Record now operates programs at nine high schools and middle schools five days a week, linking students with musicians, and last year it bought into the Underground Music Showcase. Youth on Record also has a recording studio in its headquarters, where students and local musicians make music today. YOR music ambassadors have included big names and community leaders, including Big Gigantic, Molina Speaks, Melissa Ivey and more.