Best Indoor-Outdoor Venue

Considered a stepping stone for many musicians, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom is where local acts cut their teeth before making their way to places like Red Rocks. Cervantes' — which contains two separate indoor options (the Ballroom and Other Side) as well as an outdoor patio with a stage — celebrated its twentieth anniversary in January with an amazing daily lineup of concerts. While Cervantes' often caters to jam bands and EDM, you'll also hear multiple genres there, as well as some surprise shows. For instance, last summer, Colorado DJ GRiZ announced a spur-of-the-moment set on the outdoor patio, and lines to get in wrapped around several blocks. Whether you're dancing to bluegrass on the patio or grooving to a jamtronic group inside, Cervantes' is a guaranteed good time.