Best Outdoor Venue

When summer nights full of music are just around the corner, our thoughts immediately turn to Levitt Pavilion. The nonprofit, which celebrated its fifth year in Denver last year, has been one of the city's most treasured gifts, thanks to its Free Summer Concert Series, when families and music lovers gather on the lush green grass of Ruby Hill Park for free entertainment from local and national acts. Levitt has ticketed concerts as well, and this summer will welcome artists including CAKE, Yellowcard, Trombone Shorty and more. The nonprofit's mission is to build community through music, and the happy crowds that convene for evenings of music, dancing and mingling are evidence that the goal is being fulfilled.