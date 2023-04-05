Best Place to Dance Like No One's Watching

You know how they say not to worry about what other people think of you, because chances are they're not? That goes double at Your Mom's House, a small laid-back club in Cap Hill with a bit of a stoner vibe that puts on a variety of shows each week — local and regional cover bands, DJs, open jams, flow artists, you name it — that are always eminently danceable on the floor made from squares of LED lights. Find a couple of cubes to stake out and strut your stuff, but don't worry: No one cares about your style (or lack thereof). In fact, it's highly likely that your fellow dancers are far too busy channeling their party favors of choice, mesmerized by the ever-changing lights rotating to the beat. Feel free to let loose — just hang on tight to that PBR tallboy.