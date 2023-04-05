Best Radio Station for Music

If you're tired of radio with the same old songs and the interminable advertising that interrupts them, give Indie 102.3 a shot. It's public radio, listener-supported and admirably devoted to playing lesser-heard "adult-album-alternative" music, with special attention paid to homegrown Colorado acts. While listening, you'll find yourself less likely to utter a scowling "What the fuck is this?" and much more likely to signify eyebrow-arching approval while saying, "Hey, what the fuck is this?"cpr.org/indie