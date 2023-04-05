Best Unpretentious Yet Legendary Venue

Herb's turns ninety this year, but it's never been one to put on airs. It is what it is: a music venue and a watering hole. The drinks are good, and the live music, usually jazz or blues, can be life-changing. But that's just an average night at Herb's, no biggie. Drink up and get down, as folks have been doing here for almost a century, including the infamous Jack Kerouac. Lots of places in Denver claim to be one of Kerouac's old haunts, but Herb's is the real deal. Legendary, even. But as we said, no biggie.