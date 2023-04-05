Best Venue With a Sexy History

At this time last year, Denverites were eagerly awaiting the second coming of Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, which was making use of the pandemic downtime to renovate. The revamped Ophelia's opened at the beginning of April 2022, welcoming the public back into the unique spot, where musicians play on a stage on the lower level while diners on the restaurant level watch from above. But Ophelia's is known for more than its music and its food, as good as they both are: For many years, the Victorian brownstone Airedale Building was home to a hotel, brothel, peep show and sex shop. Owner Justin Cucci described the spot as a "gastro-brothel" upon opening Ophelia's there in 2015, and the slogan says it all: "If these walls could talk, they'd moan!"