Best Gardening Supply Store

Open since 1987, Nick's is a longtime staple that's much more than just a place to pick up plants, soil and shovels (though it has plenty of those, and much more to offer). In the fall, it's where families flock for freshly roasted green chiles and to pick out pumpkins for Halloween. It even has its own haunted house! In the spring and summer, there's a plentiful selection of fresh produce, and you can often catch live music when you visit. Then, come winter, it's all about Christmas trees and fresh wreaths. This is a store where shopping is more than an errand; it's an experience.