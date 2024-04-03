Best Intimate Improv Club

Since it opened in the Baker neighborhood in July 2020, Chaos Bloom has quickly become the city's top venue for small-scale improv comedy. Beyond providing nightly laughs with a diverse lineup of both local and national talent, Chaos Bloom has established itself as a breeding ground for comedic excellence through its comprehensive training center. Under director Amey Goerlich, a veteran of the NYC and L.A. comedy scenes, Chaos thrives on unpredictability; each improv show promises a unique experience, especially the eclectic Friday night performances that range from modern clowning to sketch comedy. And you can't beat the price of $5 for most shows.