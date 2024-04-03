Best Place to Start an Art Collection

A nonprofit community art hub, Denver Art Society is where many up-and-coming artists of all ages are able to first showcase their work. The volunteer-run co-op maintains multiple artist studios and offers a variety of classes and workshops to the public, so you can try your own hand at creative pursuits. But with art at affordable prices set up in booths inside the sprawling space, this is where you can also start becoming an art collector — and support a local artist at the same time. Once you catch the collector bug, Denver Art Society's location presents you with the perfect medicine, since it's situated in the Art District on Santa Fe.