Best Place to Start an Art Collection

When John Lennon called his relationship with May Pang "the lost weekend," it remained a thorn in her side. The pair had a year-and-a-half-long committed relationship, and she has the evidence to back it up. Pang decided to set history straight with her collection of photographs, which landed at Bitfactory last September in The Lost Weekend: Photography of May Pang. Through candid shots of Lennon during the most productive time of his solo career, Pang showed a man reconnecting with his son, smiling with friends and happily in love. She even took what is considered to be the last picture of Lennon with fellow Beatle Paul McCartney. It was an intimate glimpse into the life of one of the world's most famous musicians, and laid to rest any misconceptions about Pang's impact on his life.