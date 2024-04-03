Coloradans love their rosin, but extraction shelves and hash fridges are starting to look like the Buzz Lightyear aisle at Al's Toy Barn. Never content with being just one more face in the crowd, Soiku Bano takes an innovative, quality-first approach to dabbing, which keeps the Denver hash factory above the rest. Founded by brothers Xander Tabio and Jose Coto with Coto's wife, Claudia, and led by head extractor Tim Du, Soiku Bano blew us away with a Sour Diesel cold-cure rosin in 2023, and kept the momentum with its Soiku Sundaes. A two-gram ball of cold-cured rosin, covered with 1.5 grams of a rosin sauce drizzled on top, each terpy Soiku Sundae mimics the dessert in more ways than one. Whatever the Bano boys are pulling from, you know the result is worth waiting for payday.soikubano.com