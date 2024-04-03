Best Bar to Visit Alone

Sure, there's an excellent view of Sloan's Lake to be had from the ample patio here, but spend an hour at Lakeview Lounge and you'll feel like you're in international waters. Between regulars throwing dice and a service style that implies your secrets are safe with the bartenders, it's the type of place where anonymity and stiff drinks go hand in hand. Heck, they even have mystery shots tucked in brown bags. If you're lucky, you won't leave with any phone numbers, but a few unsolicited stories from a man named Derv? Count on it.