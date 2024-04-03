Best Bar to Visit Alone

Although its great prices and relaxed atmosphere are a major draw, the other hot item at Pon Pon is on the faces of its patrons. That's right: If you want to see some of the most spectacular mustaches in Denver, look no further than Pon Pon. The RiNo bar attracts those who want to be in a popular part of town but feel like they're cooler than everyone else there, which makes it prime mustache-twirling territory. The walls are covered with interesting memorabilia, the art gallery in the back has rotating exhibits, and the red-toned lighting makes Pon Pon a prime setting for photos of friends on drunken nights out. But even if you only care about people-watching, you won't be disappointed here.