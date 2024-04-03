Best Brewery Expansion

The original Burns location, on West Second Avenue, is now called the BarrelHouse,and it's a destination-worthy spot where you're likely to run into industry vets and beer lovers of all walks. But the fact that it's in the middle of a warehouse district makes it a little less trafficked. Opening a second location on South Broadway has given Burns a wider audience — and the fact that it took over the former Dos Luces space took away some of the sting of that loss. It's also created a new brewery hot spot, with Monolith, Grandma's House and Public Offering, among others, nearby.1236 South Broadway
720-379-7763
burnsalesdenver.com