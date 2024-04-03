Best Chicago-Style Eats

Husband-and-wife team John and Jandee Craig opened their first restaurant, Da Sauce, in a storefront near Coors Field in the spring of 2023. There's a walk-up counter in front and some bar seating and tables in the back, with an open kitchen in between. That's where they're serving Chicago favorites including thin, tavern-style pies with John's secret sauce; Italian beefs — dipped, if that's how you like 'em; and classic Windy City dogs dragged through the garden. Also on offer: housemade ice cream that guests have been known to gobble up by the pint while watching a game.2907 Huron Street
720-328-8742
dasaucepizza.com