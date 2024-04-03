Best Classic Chicken Wings

Digger Schwartz and his wife, Ryan, took over the original CD's in Westminster from two of his former hockey coaches in 2007. Eleven years later, they moved it to a larger location to accommodate the demand for CD's deep fried wings. We love the wide variety of sauce options and the fact that you can fully customize your order. Want all flats, extra crispy, swimming in sauce? No problem. Last year, the Schwartzes teamed up with longtime hospitality pro Dean Copeland, who opened his own CD's in Aurora with plans to add a third in Parker soon.