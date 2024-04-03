Best Fried Chicken Biscuit on Wheels

Ben Polson and his wife, Jodi, who runs the pastry program at Coperta, debuted their Mama Jo's food truck in 2021. The venture seamlessly blends Ben's passion for exceptional barbecue with Jodi's mastery of pastries and her perfected biscuit recipe. While the 'cue is delicious, the showstopper is the team's Nashville hot chicken biscuit. This culinary marvel begins with the truck's signature, flaky smoked Gouda biscuit, which serves as the canvas for a succulent lemon-brined chicken thigh that is delicately coated, fried and immersed in Nashville hot oil. A drizzle of Alabama white sauce, housemade bread-and-butter pickles and a dollop of creamy coleslaw complete the combo. This is one order that leaves patrons a little sweaty — and hungry for more.mamajobiscuits.com