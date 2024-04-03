Best Gluten-Free Pastries

Finding gluten-free sweets in the Mile High City can be a hassle, especially for those with a serious intolerance. Rivers and Roads Coffee is a fully gluten-free facility, whipping up treats that are safe for all. The shop rotates a wide range of pastries, from scones and biscuits to muffins and cookies in flavors like peanut butter chocolate, orange cranberry and vanilla latte. If you want to try gluten-free baking at home, mixes for muffins, cornbread, brownies and more are available for purchase. The Rivers and Roads website also lists recipes that utilize the shop's baking mixes to create a variety of treats.