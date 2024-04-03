Best International Cafe

When Paula Lowery moved to Denver, it was hard to find a taste of home in the metro area, so she decided to start a business that specializes in dishes that remind her of her native Brazil. She named her colorful, cozy Mayfair cafe after the padocas (neighborhood bakeries) she longed for, and now serves traditional eats like pão de queijo (cheese bread), coxinha (chicken croquettes) and a variety of sobremesas (desserts). In addition to the baked goods and coffee drinks made with beans from São Paulo, visitors to Padoca will also find hearty dishes such as feijoada, a traditional dish with black beans, and plenty of takeaway options.