Best International Cafe

Cozy but bright. Upscale but not fancy. Stylish but not overly trendy. Point Easy is a place that puts you at ease, which is exactly what you want when meeting someone for the first time. A pair of seats at the bar is the ideal setting for getting to know someone, with the buffer of friendly bartenders in case the conversation gets stale. Both the drinks and the food offer a little something for everyone, whether your date prefers a glass of wine and a plate of pasta, a cocktail and some fries for snacking or a spirit-free beverage with some shareable small plates. If you find yourself on a date with someone who can't enjoy a meal here, best move on to the next.