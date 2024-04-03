Best International Food Hall

Among the resources at this refugee center founded by Dr. PJ Parmar are a pharmacy, a dentist, a family lawyer — and a handful of stalls serving international fare. There's Siri Tan's Urban Burma, where you can indulge in tea leaf salad, and Mohamad Alnouri's Jasmine Syrian Food, which serves dishes such as chicken shawarma and a sweet treat called Sooksay Snowballs. Bounce from Golden Sky Asian to Langano Ethiopian, Nepali Spice and Swahili BBQ Grill. Aurora is known for having the most diverse dining scene in the metro area, and at Mango House, you can experience that all in one place.