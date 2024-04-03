Best Latin Restaurant

Lucina opened in Park Hill in 2022 and combines influences from a variety of Latin countries including Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Dining here is a vibrant adventure, and the team is always adding something new to the mix. This year, chefs and co-founders Erasmo Casiano and Diego Coconati were recognized for their work at Lucina by the James Beard Foundation when they were named semifinalists in its Best Chef: Mountain category. The only thing more exciting than that is Casiano's upcoming project with chef Rene Gonzalez Mendez, a Mexican eatery called Xiquita.