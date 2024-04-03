Best New Dumpling Restaurant

We're in the midst of a dumpling boom in the metro area, but of all the spots where we've been devouring a wide variety of dough with various fillings, Nana's has proven to be our favorite. It took over the space that was formerly the Fifth String and Old Major in October 2023 and quickly became a hot spot in a neighborhood filled with choices. While you may have to wait for a table and there is a time limit, it's all worth it when you're downing truffle soup buns, jumbo crab rangoons and bite-sized Thumblings. Nana's now has a fast-casual offshoot in Boulder, too, and a brand-new Aurora outpost.