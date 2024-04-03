Best New Food Trend

For a decade, Rosenberg's has been the local gold standard for people craving East Coast-style bagels, but in 2023, some competition emerged when D.C.-born Call Your Mother arrived in the Mile High. Next came Rich Spirit, a Wheat Ridge shop from the owner of Bakery Four where the naturally leavened bagels offer a different and delicious take on this breakfast favorite. Soon, New Jersey native Miles Odell will open Odell's Bagels, adding yet another option to the mix. We're here for all of it: Bring on the bagel revolution!