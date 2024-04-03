Best Oyster Happy Hour

Twice a day, in two locations, you can find a true pearl of a happy hour at Angelo's, which offers rotating options of $1.25 raw oysters and a $2.50 chargrilled version. With deliveries flown in daily from the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, Angelo's shells out its oyster happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close at its Capitol Hill location. At the larger Littleton outpost, the evening specials start at 8:30 p.m. The famed chargrilled "originals" are made with big, plump oysters sizzling in garlic butter, pecorino cheese and "fresh herbs and spices." That curiously vague last part of the recipe may be its secret, but this happy hour isn't, so get there early to snag a seat — and come hungry.