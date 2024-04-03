Best Place to Buy Small-Batch Mezcal

After working as a bartender for years, Nate Austin wanted a career change, so he and his wife, Briana, bought Golden Liquors, a small shop located across from Coors Brewery. When Proposition 125 passed, allowing the sale of wine in grocery stores, many shops like Golden Liquor were worried about its impact on sales. The Austins worried, too, so they decided to revamp the store as an agave spirits destination, inspired by their travels to Oaxaca and stocked with many hard-to-find labels. A visit to Destilados de Agave will yield not only a great bottle section, but also stories behind the spirits. And yes, you can still buy Coors here, too.golden-liquors.com