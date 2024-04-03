Best Rotating Weekly Margarita

Every Tuesday, this Englewood bar with a vegan food menu bangs out consistently clever concoctions in the form of different tequila- or mezcal-based margaritas that are reliably delicious and colorful in equal measure for just $6. Past marg recipes have drawn inspiration from balancing contrasting flavors, creating a veritable Venn diagram of sweet and spicy notes including cantaloupe and habanero; pineapple and guajillo; or mango and poblano with ginger. On Tuesdays you can also sample pours from Fellow Traveler's deep agave spirits collection for $1 off.