Best Suburban Beer Scene

Long anchored by Liquid Mechanics and Odd13, Lafayette has really come into its own in recent years. When Cellar West relocated from north Boulder and expanded its offerings to include fantastic examples of highly drinkable beers, it was a big plus for the area. Then Westbound & Down added a production facility and taproom, with a kitchen led by chef Casey Taylor. The town could also win an award for "best breweries with fried chicken," since both Mono Mono and the Post are located in Lafayette. Plus, Romero's K9 Club & Tap House is a can't-miss beer bar right in town, as well as a great spot to bring your four-legged friend.