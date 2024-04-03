Best Vegan Pop-Up

The Easy Vegan makes magic out of whole, plant-based ingredients — without associating itself with any health trends. Rather, its unpretentious street food is fun, flavorful and constantly rotating based on the whims of co-owners Alexi Mandolini and Taylor Herbert. Last year, their culinary creativity and business savvy earned them $50,000 when they won The Great Food Truck Race on the Food Network. The duo has teased opening a brick-and-mortar space, but for now, you can get pierogi, elote-inspired loaded potatoes, kimchi melts and more by pre-ordering and picking up from its South Broadway kitchen and at farmers' markets.