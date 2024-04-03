Best Vintage Spirits List

Subterranean gambling-themed cocktail lounge Run for the Roses has become a destination for drink aficionados. Comb through the clever custom deck-of-cards menu and you'll find special reserve cocktails made with vintage liqueurs and spirits — a passion of owner Stephen Waters. He often imports these hard-to-find bottles, having to first verify the authenticity from halfway across the globe. The result is an impressive collection that includes a 1960s Cherry Heering; a 1979 Scotch whisky from Speyside; Maraschino from the late 1940s; and Benedictines, Bacardis, Amaro and Mezcal from decades ago. These spirits are fun to sip neat, but we recommend trusting the experts behind the bar to showcase them in a well-crafted concoction.