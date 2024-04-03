Best Weekly Deals

You know about House of Bread, right? It's just the best — okay, only — Armenian bakery in metro Denver, and it's home to ajarski khachapuri, a canoe-shaped bread bowl brimming with molten cheese, sunny eggs and a pat of butter. Definitely stop what you're doing now if you've never been, or if you've never had this Armenian take on a Georgian specialty. But if it happens to be a Sunday, make sure you also order the jingalov hats (call ahead to shorten the wait time), thin flatbread that, at first glance, resembles nothing more than oversized pita. But hidden inside is a thin layer of greens and herbs — 22, according to the bakery! — so bursting with fresh, bright flavor that you'll surely return the next week...and then it might just become a Sunday ritual.