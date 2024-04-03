Best Weekly Deals

Chef Jose Avila's La Diabla has been heaped with praise for everything from its namesake pozole to its tacos and stellar house margs, and rightfully so — it does a lot of things well, and it offers guests a lot of deals on those things. In addition to the Thursday-through-Sunday happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m., there's a wings-and-beer special on Mondays for $10; $4 street tacos on Tuesdays; the Jose's Gone Fishing offer on Wednesdays, with two al pastor tacos and a house margarita for $5; and two-for-one bowls of pozole on Thursdays. It's enough to keep us coming back over and over — sometimes several times a week.